Qbao (QBT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,243.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Qbao has a market capitalization of $504,990.61 and $32,243.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

