Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen Sells 1,814 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00.

XM stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,430. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 621,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

