Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NX stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $789.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.