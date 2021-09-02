Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanta Services’ shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from a three-pronged growth strategy and continued strength of the electric power unit. It expects utility, communications, and certain pipeline and industrial infrastructure services — which currently account for approximately 80-90% of revenues — to remain robust in 2021. Quanta Services’ optimism stems from healthy backlog levels which are expected to grow further. Also, rising renewable generation development and associated demand bode well for the company. Also, raised view for 2021 is encouraging. Worryingly, lower revenues from larger pipeline projects are concerns. Its industrial operations and non-U.S. markets within the utility unit continue to remain under pressure owing to COVID-19 dynamics.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.17.

NYSE PWR opened at $101.77 on Monday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

