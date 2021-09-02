Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.320-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.17.

PWR stock traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.11. 57,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,401. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

