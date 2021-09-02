QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Up 1.1%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.65 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.65 ($0.22). 191,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 234,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.48 ($0.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

About QUIZ (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.