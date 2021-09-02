Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $421,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $8,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,506,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

QUOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 83,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

