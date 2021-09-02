Qwertycoin Market Capitalization Tops $645,005.69 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $645,005.69 and $4.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

