R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce sales of $374.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $375.80 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $307.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

RCM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 1,040,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8,502.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

