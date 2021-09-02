R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $374.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.60 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $307.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8,502.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

