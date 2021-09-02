Ragnarok Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $8,819.33 and approximately $69.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00064873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00156305 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.07 or 0.07499986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,445.01 or 1.00224236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

