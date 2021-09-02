Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of RPD opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,635,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,549 shares in the company, valued at $20,701,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock worth $5,840,340 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

