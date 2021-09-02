Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.14. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $123.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,137 shares of company stock worth $5,840,340 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

