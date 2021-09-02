Raymond James Lowers CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $15.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNX. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CNX Resources by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

