Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.14

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.14 and last traded at $140.40, with a volume of 347012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.99.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.