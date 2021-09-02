Raymond Nobu Chang Sells 42,899 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raymond Nobu Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agrify alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of Agrify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $52,768.00.

Shares of AGFY opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $523.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agrify by 135.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 384,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Agrify by 22.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.