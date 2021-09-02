Raymond Nobu Chang Sells 42,899 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Raymond Nobu Chang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of Agrify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $52,768.00.
Shares of AGFY opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $523.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.20.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
Agrify Company Profile
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
