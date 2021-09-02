Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 834,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.