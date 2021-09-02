Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

