Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sixt (SIX2)

Sixt (ETR: SIX2) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/1/2021 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/18/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/13/2021 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Sixt was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/12/2021 – Sixt was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2021 – Sixt was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/21/2021 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/21/2021 – Sixt was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/20/2021 – Sixt was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/20/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/8/2021 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/8/2021 – Sixt was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) on Thursday, reaching €114.50 ($134.71). The company had a trading volume of 22,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. Sixt SE has a one year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a one year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is €115.05 and its 200 day moving average is €114.30.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.