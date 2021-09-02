Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $149.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.52. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

