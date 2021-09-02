Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.67

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.67 and last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 29866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Relx by 215.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Relx by 293.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

