Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 114,997 shares.The stock last traded at $29.80 and had previously closed at $30.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNLX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $922.02 million and a P/E ratio of -159.56.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

