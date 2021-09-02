Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $16,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 53,151 shares valued at $3,330,914. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.