Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 63,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

