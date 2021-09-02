Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) shares traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 37,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 22,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

