Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

