Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.55

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 5346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

