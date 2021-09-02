Reviewing American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) & CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 1.31% 0.29% 0.12% CIM Commercial Trust -16.75% -37.41% -1.86%

American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Campus Communities and CIM Commercial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 1 3 0 2.75 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.74%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Campus Communities pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CIM Commercial Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Campus Communities and CIM Commercial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.22 $72.80 million $1.98 25.98 CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.11 -$15.02 million N/A N/A

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats CIM Commercial Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment comprises of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

