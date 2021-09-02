REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%.
Shares of REX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,382. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $676,354. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
