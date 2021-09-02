REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Shares of REX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,382. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $676,354. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REX American Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of REX American Resources worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

