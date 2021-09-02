Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $36,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,684,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145,665 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,175,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XPO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

