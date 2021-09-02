Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 512,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $40,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,278,530.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

