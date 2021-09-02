Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,905 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $34,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 22,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,867,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $385.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $388.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.