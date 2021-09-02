Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,969 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Williams-Sonoma worth $35,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.77.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,950 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

