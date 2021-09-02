Richard B. Fried Sells 11,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.