Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $17,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard W. Loving also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $17,454.00.

Shares of BWXT opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 135,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

