Ricoh Company, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ricoh in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RICOY. Nomura cut Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ricoh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

