River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.52. 2,549,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,530. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.