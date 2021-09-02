River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $518,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.09. 1,307,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.15. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

