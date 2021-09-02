River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.23. 206,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,415. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $192.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

