River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.86. 164,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,488. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $215.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.73.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

