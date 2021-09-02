Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Shares Down 0.1%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. 2,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Financial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $116.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.