RJA Asset Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

RJA Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Beyond Meat makes up 45.1% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RJA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $118.86. 53,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,058. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.77.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

