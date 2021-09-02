Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) Quiet Period Set To End on September 7th

Robinhood Markets’ (NASDAQ:HOOD) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. Robinhood Markets had issued 55,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $2,090,000,000 based on an initial share price of $38.00. During Robinhood Markets’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

