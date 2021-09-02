Robust Token (RBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.26 or 0.00064622 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $32,305.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00132780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00157108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.92 or 0.07568749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,922.93 or 1.00016562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.18 or 0.00811743 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,957 coins and its circulating supply is 34,507 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

