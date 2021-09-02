Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

