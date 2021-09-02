ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $12.33 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.38 or 0.00519656 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001044 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

