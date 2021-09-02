Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $117.53 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.