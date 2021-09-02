Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,072,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,426,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $15,880,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $3,396,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $44,046,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON24 alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTF. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NYSE ONTF opened at $22.26 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $81.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,612 shares of company stock worth $14,498,727 in the last quarter.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.