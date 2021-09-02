Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 228.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.08.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,071 shares of company stock worth $10,050,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.