Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,346 Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Golden Star Resources were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 126,574 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $278.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSS. TheStreet raised Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Golden Star Resources Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

